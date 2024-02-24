 Meghalaya: Minor boy allegedly killed, body dumped in garden; two arrested | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / India News / Meghalaya: Minor boy allegedly killed, body dumped in garden; two arrested

Meghalaya: Minor boy allegedly killed, body dumped in garden; two arrested

ByDavid Laitphlang
Feb 24, 2024 12:03 PM IST

Police said the incident took place in the Umtyngar village last week on February 18. The boy was allegedly murdered for stealing a liquor bottle

Shillong: A 10-year-old boy was killed and his body dumped in the garden of a house in Meghalaya’s Ri-Bhoi district, police said on Friday.

(Representative Photo)
(Representative Photo)

Police said the incident took place in the Umtyngar village last week on February 18. The boy was allegedly murdered for stealing a liquor bottle.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

On February 19, one Shynsharlang Nonghyndah informed the police that the dead body of a young boy was found in the garden of one Comand Nongran, a resident of Umtyngar village, following which a first information report was filed at the Patharkhmah police station, said police.

Confirming the incident, Ri-Bhoi superintendent of police (SP) Jagpal Singh Dhanoa said that the deceased boy went missing on 17 February, and in this connection, a cognizable case was registered under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code.

Two suspects – Banshngai Tyngsong (28) and Pynshailang Warjri (32), both residents of Umtyngar, were arrested and following intensive interrogation, it was revealed that the boy had stayed at the shed of one of the suspects on the evening of February 17.

The next morning, the victim tried to run away with a liquor bottle belonging to one of the suspects. In a fit of anger, Tyngsong and his accomplice Warjri chased the boy, thrashed him and smothered him with a bag leading to his death around his face, said the SP.

Later, they hid the body near a forested area and waited until evening to transport the body to the garden of a local resident– Nongran, the Dhanoa stated, adding, “that a recreation of the crime scene will be carried out for the perpetrators to reveal the whole sequence of the crime.”

The SP said that the accused had been produced before a local court in Nongpoh, which has remanded them to five days in police custody.

Unveiling 'Elections 2024: The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch Now!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, February 24, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On