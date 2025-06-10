Raja Raghuvanshi's family's big charge: 'More than 5 accused... mother knew about affair'

Vipin Raghuvanshi, the brother of the deceased Raja Raghuvanshi, on Tuesday, alleged that more than five accused were involved in the murder of the Indore man in Meghalaya during his honeymoon last month. Sonam and Raja Raghuvanshi, the newly-wed couple on their honeymoon, went missing on May 23. (Sourced)

He said the deceased's wife, Sonam Raghuvanshi, who is accused of plotting the murder along with her alleged lover Raj Kushwaha, came to UP's Ghazipur with two people. He also claimed Sonam's mother knew about the alleged affair but kept it from others.

"We are sure there are more than 5 accused in the case. When Sonam surrendered, she called her brother and said someone had dropped her off here. How did she not know those two people?... We discovered that she got here by bus and that two other people were with her. She just framed the whole scene. She's pretending to surrender. We have faith in the investigations being carried out by the police," he told ANI.

He said Raj Kushwaha wasn't innocent because he had regularly been in touch with the woman.

"Had Raj Kushwaha been innocent, he wouldn't be talking to Sonam for hours... Sonam was found in Raj's hometown; she probably took shelter in his house. The time between Raja's murder and when his body was recovered, Sonam would talk to Raj for hours... We did a background check of their family before getting Raja married to her. We had no idea Sonam would turn out to be like this," he said.

Raja Raghuvanshi's brother's big allegation against Sonam's mother

He said had Raja's father and brother known about the affair, they would have sacked Raj Kushwaha.

"I believe Sonam's mother kept things from us. She didn't tell us the whole story, and she would have known that Raj had an affair with Sonam. Had Sonam's father and brother known about Raj, they would have fired him from their factory. I think there are more than 5 people in the case," he added.

The police have arrested Sonam and Raj Kushwaha – and the three alleged killers hired by them to eliminate Raja Raghuvanshi.

"Raj used to work as an accountant at Sonam Raghuvanshi's office. Vishal and Anand were students in their first and second years, and Akash was unemployed. None of them has any criminal record. All four accused are between 20 and 25 years of age. All the interrogation has been done by the Shillong Police," an official told ANI.

All the alleged killers are Raj Kushwaha's friends.

Weeks after their marriage, Raja and Sonam went missing from Meghalaya, where they had gone on honeymoon. Raja's body was found in a gorge on June 2, and Sonam had been missing until she surfaced in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday.

She reportedly told the police that she was innocent and had been brought to Ghazipur after being drugged. She also claimed that her husband was murdered for his jewelry.