Meghalaya Police seizes heroin worth 2.5 crore, arrests 2 Manipur residents

Two persons from Manipur were arrested and heroin worth ₹2.5 crore was seized from their possession in Meghalaya's West Jaintia Hills district, police said on Monday. A case was registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and further investigation was underway.(ANI file photo)

Acting on a tip-off, a joint team of West Jaintia Hills Police and the state Anti-Narcotic Task Force intercepted a vehicle near Phramer Mer police traffic cell late on Sunday night, district Superintendent of Police Giri Prasad told PTI.

The Jowai-bound vehicle coming from Khliehriat was searched and 50 soap boxes containing heroin weighing 512.63 gm were seized, he said.

The two occupants -- identified as Chuchung Serto and Thanggin Towthang from Manipur's Kangpokpi and Churachandpur districts, respectively – were arrested, he said.

The seized narcotics are worth ₹2.5 crore in the international market, he added.

Indian currency notes worth ₹6,775, besides foreign currency notes, including 3,000 Korean Won, 500 Kazakhstani Tenge and 10 Myanmar Kyat, and two mobile phones were also seized.

A case was registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and further investigation was underway to trace the supply chain and find out cross-border links, if any, he added.

The police appealed to the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity to the law enforcement agencies.