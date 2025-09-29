Search
Mon, Sept 29, 2025
New Delhi oC

Meghalaya Police seizes heroin worth 2.5 crore, arrests 2 Manipur residents

PTI |
Published on: Sept 29, 2025 11:11 am IST

Acting on a tip-off, West Jaintia Hills Police and the state Anti-Narcotic Task Force intercepted a vehicle near Phramer Mer traffic cell late Sunday night.

Two persons from Manipur were arrested and heroin worth 2.5 crore was seized from their possession in Meghalaya's West Jaintia Hills district, police said on Monday.

A case was registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and further investigation was underway.(ANI file photo)

Acting on a tip-off, a joint team of West Jaintia Hills Police and the state Anti-Narcotic Task Force intercepted a vehicle near Phramer Mer police traffic cell late on Sunday night, district Superintendent of Police Giri Prasad told PTI.

The Jowai-bound vehicle coming from Khliehriat was searched and 50 soap boxes containing heroin weighing 512.63 gm were seized, he said.

The two occupants -- identified as Chuchung Serto and Thanggin Towthang from Manipur's Kangpokpi and Churachandpur districts, respectively – were arrested, he said.

The seized narcotics are worth 2.5 crore in the international market, he added.

Indian currency notes worth 6,775, besides foreign currency notes, including 3,000 Korean Won, 500 Kazakhstani Tenge and 10 Myanmar Kyat, and two mobile phones were also seized.

A case was registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and further investigation was underway to trace the supply chain and find out cross-border links, if any, he added.

The police appealed to the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity to the law enforcement agencies.

Follow Us On