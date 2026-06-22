Meghalaya State Zoo records first Stump-tailed macaque birth

In a first, the Meghalaya State Zoo successfully bred a Stump-tailed Macaque, a rare and increasingly threatened primate whose numbers are declining across much of its natural range in South and Southeast Asia. Zoo officials said the successful breeding is an indication that the animals have settled well in their new habitat. (HT picture | Sourced)

The birth of the primate is being hailed as a landmark achievement for Meghalaya’s wildlife conservation efforts and a significant step forward in securing the future of a species classified as Vulnerable by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN).

The infant was born to a breeding pair that had been brought from the Aizawl Zoological Park in Mizoram under an animal exchange programme designed to strengthen conservation breeding initiatives among zoos in the region. Officials say the birth demonstrates that the animals have adapted well to their surroundings and that the zoo’s management protocols are delivering results.

Describing the development as a milestone for wildlife conservation in the state, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife & Biodiversity) and Chief Wildlife Warden D Sathiyan said the achievement reflects years of sustained work in scientific zoo management and species conservation.

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“The successful breeding of a vulnerable species is an encouraging outcome and reflects Meghalaya’s commitment to conservation-driven zoo management,” Sathiyan said.

He noted that modern zoological institutions are increasingly playing a crucial role in safeguarding threatened species, supporting conservation research and educating the public about biodiversity protection.

The Stump-tailed Macaque (Macaca arctoides) is among the lesser-known primates of Asia. Distinguished by its stocky build, dark brown fur and characteristically short tail, the species inhabits tropical and subtropical forests stretching from northeastern India to parts of Myanmar, Thailand, Laos, Vietnam and southern China.

Wildlife experts say every successful breeding event contributes to broader ex-situ conservation efforts and strengthens the long-term prospects for threatened species.

Veterinary teams are closely monitoring the infant, which continues to stay with its mother and troop. Officials report that the newborn is healthy and developing normally, an encouraging sign during the critical early weeks of life.