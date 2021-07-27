Meghalaya’s response helped defuse a conflict

SHILLONG: A timely response by the Ri-Bhoi district administration of Meghalaya thwarted off what could have been another border clash with Assam on Monday.

What began as a mere civic amenity project by the Meghalaya Energy Corporation Limited (MeECL) by way of erecting electricity poles in Iongkhuli village on the same stretch where its Assamese counterpart had erected electric poles earlier in January, almost snowballed into a physical confrontation between Assam police and officials and members of the public in the area.

According to Meghalaya officials, while the work was going on, at around 11am, a large posse of Assam government officials and senior police officials arrived at the scene and dismantled the erected poles. The act was not received well by the local residents who offered stiff resistance which almost led to fisticuffs.

A timely response by the Ri-Bhoi additional district magistrate, the Superintendent of Police and senior police officials who arrived at the spot helped defuse the situation.

On Tuesday, the Chief Executive Member (CEM) of the Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) Titosstarwell Chyne expressed concern over Assam’s intentions while observing that while on the one hand it sounds keen to resolve the border dispute, on the other it seems to openly encourage disputes with Meghalaya. “Iongkhuli village has never been in any of the disputed areas with Assam. I am surprised how it has happened like this,” he wondered.

Meghalaya has identified 12 areas of difference with Assam and submitted documents on these, starting August 9, 2011. The hill state has been asking for the creation of a boundary commission monitored by the Centre to resolve the disputes. The total disputed area is around 2700 sq km.

In recent years, the Assam government’s guest house which was used as the official residence of former Assam CM Tarun Gogoi was caught in a row between the two states. The residence located on a small hillock within Khanapara and Pilangakata has often been claimed by Meghalaya as part of its territory. In the past, Meghalaya government had said that it had records to prove its claim on the land.

During last week’s meeting between Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and his Meghalaya counterpart Conrad K Sangma, it was decided to no longer maintain status quo on the boundary issue but instead proceed on resolving it at the earliest. The next round of CM level meetings will be in Dispur on August 6.