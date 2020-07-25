e-paper
Meghwal faces flak for 'antibody papad'

Meghwal faces flak for ‘antibody papad’

In the video, Meghwal, who is the minister of state for Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation and Parliamentary Affairs, is seen holding a packet of the papad.

india Updated: Jul 25, 2020 08:30 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Union Minister of State and BJP leader Arjun Ram Meghwal.
Union Minister of State and BJP leader Arjun Ram Meghwal. (PTI)
         

Union minister Arjun Ram Meghwal faced flak on Friday for promoting a brand of papad and claiming it had ingredients which could develop antibodies to combat Covid-19.

In the video, Meghwal, who is the minister of state for Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation and Parliamentary Affairs, is seen holding a packet of the papad while he says “My country men, under the Atma Nirbhar Bharat campaign, a papad manufacturer has brought out this brand that helps in developing antibodies needed to fight Covid-19 through food. This papad will be helpful in the fight against Covid-19.”

A senior government functionary posting unverified claims on social media evoked a barrage of reactions. “Fight against Covid-19 update: US govt: We are developing a vaccine. UK govt: We are on stage 3 of clinical trials. Indian govt: Ye lo Bhabhiji papad. It will help fight Corona,” said a user on Twitter.

Another social media user said, “Why spend millions of dollars on vaccine development when you can sit at home and eat papad to protect yourself from Covid-19. P.S. The joke is on us 1.3 billlion Indians.”

Political opponents and rivals of the government too seized the opportunity to take a dig at Meghwal. Lawyer Prashant Bhushan tweeted: “Union minister Arjun Ram Meghwal has launched a ‘papad’ brand amid Covid pandemic claiming it contains some ingredients that help develop antibodies against the new coronavirus. Ministers, Ramdev all trying to profit from Covid peddling bogus cures.”

The twitter handle of the youth wing of the Congress was also seen hitting out. “Breaking News : CORONA vaccine invented . Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal has launched a ‘papad’ , says ‘it can help develop antibodies against Covid-19’,” said the post.

Formulating rules for patients recovered from Covid-19: Govt
Human trials for Covid-19 vaccines by Bharat Biotech, Zydus underway in 6 cities
LIVE: 48,916 new Covid-19 cases in last 24 hours, India tally soars to 1,336,861
Trade curbs signal decoupling from China
Floor test best chance for Gehlot, say Congress leaders
‘Middle order is too stacked’: Ganguly’s advice that turned Sehwag’s career
Why can’t Gehlot wait for floor test: Mukul Rohatgi
Vidya Balan on what it took to become Shakuntala Devi on screen | Aur Batao
