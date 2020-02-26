e-paper
Mehbooba Mufti's daughter challenges mother's detention under PSA in Supreme Court

Mehbooba Mufti’s daughter challenges mother’s detention under PSA in Supreme Court

Iltija Mufti’s plea in the apex court further said the dossier only refers to expressions of opinion by Mehbooba Mufti in the past and does not suggest her involvement in any violent activity ever.

Feb 26, 2020
Murali Krishnan
Murali Krishnan
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
FILE PHOTO: Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti speaks during an interview with Reuters at her residence in Srinagar March 8, 2019. REUTERS/Danish Ismail/File photo
FILE PHOTO: Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti speaks during an interview with Reuters at her residence in Srinagar March 8, 2019. REUTERS/Danish Ismail/File photo(REUTERS)
         

Mehbooba Mufti’s daughter Itija challenged the former Jammu-Kashmir chief minister’s detention under the Public Safety Act (PSA) in Supreme Court on Wednesday. Iltija has challenged the February 5 detention order on the ground that it is completely based on a dossier prepared by the senior superintendent of J-K police and on personal remarks in bad taste.

Iltija Mufti’s plea in the apex court further said the dossier only refers to expressions of opinion by the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) chief in the past and does not suggest her involvement in any violent activity ever.

Some such opinions of Mufti cited in the dossier are on opposition to the abrogation of Article 370 and law criminalizing triple talaq.

Criticism of a law penalizing Muslims is listed as a ground though such utterances do not have the remotest possibility of inciting any disorder, the petition said.

Likewise, challenge to abrogation of Article 370 is something on which even the Supreme Court issued notice and is hearing. The unconstitutionality of article 370 is a view widely held by legal scholars and political scientists. However, Mufti is being prevented and punished for holding a similar view, the plea said.

The detention order is, therefore, a gag order in the guise of a preventive detention order, the plea said.

The daughter of the former chief minister of Jammu-Kashmir sought for the quashing of the February 5 detention order against Mehbooba Mufti.

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief ministers Mehbooba Mufti and Omar Abdullah were booked under the stringent Public Safety Act on February 5 along with two other leaders of their PDP and National Conference (NC).

