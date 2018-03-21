Mentally disturbed girl allegedly raped in Jammu’s Akhnoor, accused held

An youngster in Akhnoor area has been arrested for allegedly raping a mentally disturbed, underage girl of his village, the police said on Wednesday.

Shallu Megh of Badgal village was arrested on the complaint of the victim’s father that his “mentally disturbed” daughter was raped by the youth on Sunday, a police official said.

The girl’s father said his underage daughter had gone out with her nine-year-old brother for some work but was waylaid by Shallu and raped, the official said.

He said after committing the crime, Shallu fled the scene.

The police said a case under various sections including rape was registered and the accused was nabbed.

The official said the medical examination of the girl was conducted and the report is awaited.