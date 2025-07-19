'Mentally harassed me': What Sharda University student alleged in suicide note

A 21-year-old Sharda University student allegedly died by suicide in Greater Noida over alleged mental harassment and negligence by the university staff on Friday. The suicide note, reportedly written by the student, accused two professors and the university administration of mental harassment.(X)

The victim left behind a note that points to deep personal anguish and allegations of harassment. The suicide note, reportedly written by the student, accused two professors and the university administration of mental harassment.

The image of the note has been doing the rounds on social media, sparking nationwide outrage.

However, Hindustan Times couldn't independently establish the authenticity of the note.

In the note, recovered from the victim's room, she alleged that she was mentally harassed and humiliated for a long time, which caused her distress. She also said that she wanted the accused to face legal action.

"I want them to go behind bars. They mentally harassed me. They humiliated me. I have been under this stress for a long time. I want them to feel the same thing," the note read.

Family's allegations

Meanwhile, the deceased's family has accused the university staff of mental harassment and negligence. The student was found dead in her hostel room on Friday.

The family of the victim claimed that faculty members falsely accused her of forging signatures, humiliated her in class, and threatened to fail her, claims now under police investigation.

Two university staff members were taken into custody concerning the case, based on a written complaint filed by the student's family.

Meanwhile, another family member who introduced himself as the victim's brother alleged that her sister was harassed by the faculty members, which led her to take the extreme step.

"A week ago, a teacher blamed my sister for doing fake signatures of professors on her assignments. After which my father came to the university and talked to the administration, where he (father) was assured that his daughter would not be targeted. But despite that, tomorrow the teacher mocked her by saying that 'she is an expert in doing signatures' and also threatened her with failing her in exams."

Mother demands action, police register FIR

The victim’s mother, Sunita, sat in protest on the university campus through Thursday night, demanding justice. “Call CM Yogi and PM Modi. I’ve been sitting here since 9 pm. I will not leave until my daughter gets justice. Do what you want, burn me, shut this place. I won’t move,” she said.

She also claimed the police used force on grieving students and family members. “All BDS students are scared now and just want to go home.”

Further levelling serious allegations on local police, she added, "Police conducted a lathi charge on all our family members"

The incident sparked outrage among the victim's family and university students, who protested against the Sharda University administration. However, police officials intervened and pacified the situation through dialogue. Law and order have been restored at the site.

Note: Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. A few major suicide prevention helpline numbers in India are 011-23389090 from Sumaitri (Delhi-based) and 044-24640050 from Sneha Foundation (Chennai-based).