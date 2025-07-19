In Pune, nationalised bank manager hangs self inside branch premises; suicide note blames work stress

A senior official of a nationalised bank died by suicide at his workplace in Baramati, Pune district, late Thursday night, police said. A suicide note recovered from the spot mentions work-related stress as the reason for the act. Nationalised bank's chief manager hangs self in Baramati branch; suicide note blames work pressure(Representative image/PTI)

“He was serving his notice period after resigning as chief manager at the bank on July 11, citing health issues and workload,” news agency PTI quoted an official of Baramati police station as saying.

The man, who was believed to be in his late 40s, was found hanging inside the bank premises around 10pm after his wife raised an alarm.

According to police, after banking hours on Thursday, the chief manager asked all staff members to leave, saying he would close the branch himself.

Wife alerted bank staff

According to police, he asked his staff to leave after banking hours, telling them he would shut the branch himself. He had earlier asked a colleague to bring a rope. Around 10pm, after everyone had left and the guard clocked out, the senior officer used the rope to hang himself inside the premises. The act was captured on the bank’s CCTV cameras.

When he didn’t return home at his usual time and stopped answering his phone, his wife grew anxious and rushed to the bank around midnight. The lights were still on. With no response from inside, she alerted bank staff.

The staff managed to open the door, only to find him hanging from the ceiling.

A note recovered at the spot mentioned extreme work pressure, but did not blame anyone. Police said he was also under medical treatment. A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918, Roshni Foundation (Secunderabad) Contact Nos: 040-66202001, 040-66202000, ONE LIFE: Contact No: 78930 78930, SEVA: Contact No: 09441778290