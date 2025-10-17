Mercedes, Audi, imported liquor, cash stash: Inside Punjab DIG's seized assets

A probe against a Punjab top cop in a bribery case unravelled huge cache of money, luxury cars, gold, imported liquor among other things. The stash came to fore when Punjab Police deputy inspector general (DIG) Harcharan Singh Bhullar was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) over an alleged bribery demand of ₹8 lakh from a scrap dealer.
The probe agency registered a corruption case against Bhullar and another individual for allegedly demanding a bribe of ₹8 lakh through a private middleman to "settle" a police case and protect a businessman's interests.
The complaint, received on October 11, was lodged by Akash Batta, a resident of Mandi Gobindgarh, District Fatehgarh Sahib, Punjab. Batta alleged that DIG Bhullar, through his aide Kirshanu, demanded illegal gratification to "settle" FIR registered at Police Station Sirhind, and to ensure that no coercive action was taken against his scrap business.
While the probe is underway, Bhullar was taken for medical examination on Friday.