Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Mercedes, Audi, imported liquor, cash stash: Inside Punjab DIG's seized assets

    CBI arrested Ropar DIG Harcharan Singh Bhullar for demanding a bribe of 8 lakh from a scrap dealer through a private middleman.

    Published on: Oct 17, 2025 12:22 PM IST
    By HT News Desk
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    A probe against a Punjab top cop in a bribery case unravelled huge cache of money, luxury cars, gold, imported liquor among other things. The stash came to fore when Punjab Police deputy inspector general (DIG) Harcharan Singh Bhullar was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) over an alleged bribery demand of 8 lakh from a scrap dealer.

    Luxury watches, gold jewellery and cash recovered from DIG Harcharan Singh Bhullar's possession.
    Luxury watches, gold jewellery and cash recovered from DIG Harcharan Singh Bhullar's possession.

    The probe agency registered a corruption case against Bhullar and another individual for allegedly demanding a bribe of 8 lakh through a private middleman to "settle" a police case and protect a businessman's interests.

    Also read: ‘8 fadne ne 8’: WhatsApp call recording exposes Punjab top cop's bribery demand

    The CBI teams recovered 5 crore in cash (still counting) and jewellery weighing around 1.5 kilograms, among other things.

    Cash of approximately <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>5 crore (and counting)
    Cash of approximately <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>5 crore (and counting)
    22 luxury watches
    22 luxury watches

    Here is what the CBI found during searches at various locations linked to DIG Bhullar in Punjab and Chandigarh:

    •Jewellery weighing about 1.5 kg

    •Documents pertaining to immovable properties and assets in Punjab

    •Keys of two luxury vehicles (Mercedes and Audi)

    •Locker keys

    •40 litres of imported liquor bottles

    •Fire Arms-1 double barrel gun, 1 Pistol, 1 Revolver, 1 Airgun, along with ammunition

    Recovery from the middleman:-

    •Cash of 21 lakh

    The FIR

    An FIR was was filed by the CBI Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB), Chandigarh, under Section 61(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) 2023 and Sections 7 and 7A of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.

    Also read: Punjab IPS officer Harcharan Singh Bhullar lands in CBI net for demanding 8-lakh bribe

    The complaint, received on October 11, was lodged by Akash Batta, a resident of Mandi Gobindgarh, District Fatehgarh Sahib, Punjab. Batta alleged that DIG Bhullar, through his aide Kirshanu, demanded illegal gratification to "settle" FIR registered at Police Station Sirhind, and to ensure that no coercive action was taken against his scrap business.

    While the probe is underway, Bhullar was taken for medical examination on Friday.

    recommendedIcon
    Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News with including Bihar Chunav on Hindustan Times.
    News/India News/Mercedes, Audi, Imported Liquor, Cash Stash: Inside Punjab DIG's Seized Assets
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2025 HindustanTimes