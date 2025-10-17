‘8 fadne ne 8’: WhatsApp call recording exposes Punjab top cop's bribery demand

Punjab Police deputy inspector general (DIG) of police, Harcharan Singh Bhullar is at the centre of a huge controversy following his arrest by the CBI over alleged bribery demand of ₹8 lakh from a scrap dealer.
However, a bigger shock awaited the probe agency later as it found piles of cash worth ₹5 crore, luxury cars (Mercedes and Audi), 22 luxury watches, imported liquor bottles and jewelley weighing 1.5 kg upon a search.
Harcharan Singh Bhullar's bribery expose' came following a complaint by the scrap dealer, identified as Akash Bhatta.
Bhullar, son of former Punjab director general of police Mehal Singh Bhullar, allegedly used a middleman named 'Kirshanu' to demand a bribe from Bhatta, and also demanded "sewa-paani", recurring bribes, to ensure that no further police action was taken against the scrap dealer's business.
The monthly payments were reportedly for "settling" a 2023 FIR against the scrap dealer.
How a WhatsApp call exposed Ropar DIG
Harcharan Singh Bhullar, a 2007-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer, assumed charge as the DIG of the Ropar range in November last year.
In the case rising from a complaint made by the scrap dealer to the CBI on October 11, Bhullar threatened to falsely implicate Bhatta in criminal cases unless he met the bribe demands.
Sub-inspector Sachin Singh of the anti-corruption branch (ACB) led the CBI investigation into the case and discovered severely incriminating evidence against Bhullar.
A recorded WhatsApp call between Bhullar and middleman Kirshanu exposed the Ropar DIG's offence. In their conversation, Bhullar is heard saying, "8 fadne ne 8 (Collect ₹8 lakh from him)". He then says, "Jinna denda nal nal fadi chal, ohnu kehde 8 kar de pura (Collect whatever he gives and ask him to give ₹8 lakh in total)."
Bhullar's conversation with the middleman was clear as day; he directed him to collect ₹8 lakh from the complainant.
Kirshanu was also arrested by the law enforcement authorities on Thursday at Chandigarh's Sector 9D market. The middleman further exposed Bhullar in a conversation with the complainant, where the DIG is saying, "Edda kehna pata ki hai... kehnda hai August da ni aaya, September da ni aaya (You know what to say. Ask him that he didn't give the bribe for August and September)." This tightened the screws of the case against him, confirming that he was demanding monthly bribes from the scrap dealer.
The CBI then verified the mobile number used in the recorded conversation and confirmed that it was registered to the Ropar DIG. The verification conclusively substantiated a clear demand and agreement for illegal gratification.
Raid at Bhullar's office, home
On Thursday, Harcharan Singh Bhullar was arrested from his office in Mohali. Officials said that Bhullar's office and private residence in Chandigarh's Sector 40 were also searched simultaneously, with the CBI teams uncovering ₹5 crore in cash and over 1.5 kilograms of gold.
Among other recovered items were keys of a Mercedes and an Audi, documents of immovable properties, locker keys, 22 luxury watches, 40 litres of imported liquor, and firearms, including a pistol, a revolver, a double-barrelled gun, and an airgun, along with ammunition.
How CBI caught Bhullar
The CBI laid a trap and caught a person red-handed while demanding and accepting ₹8 lakh from the scrap dealer on behalf of DIG Bhullar at Chandigarh's Sector 21.
A statement from the central agency said, "During the trap proceedings, a controlled call was made to the public servant, during which he acknowledged the payment and directed the middleman and complainant to come to his office. Subsequently, the CBI team apprehended the public servant from his office and arrested the other accused in Chandigarh."
A case against Bhullar and Kirshanu has been registered under Sections 7 and 7A of the Prevention of Corruption Act and Section 61(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.
The probe into the case is ongoing as the CBI is closely examining Bhullar's activities.
Bhullar's previous acts
Harcharan Singh Bullar previously was the DIG (Patiala Range), joint director of vigilance bureau, and senior superintendent of police in Jagraon, Mohali, Sangrur, Fatehgarh Sahib, Hoshiarpur and Gurdaspur.
He previously made headlines for his controversial leadership. When he headed the Punjab Police SIT that questioned Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Singh Majithia on drug smuggling charges.
Bhullar was replaced amid allegations of mismanagement and heavy-handed tactics.
(with inputs from Ravinder Vasudeva in Chandigarh)