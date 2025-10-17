‘8 fadne ne 8’: WhatsApp call recording exposes Punjab top cop's bribery demand

Punjab Police deputy inspector general (DIG) of police, Harcharan Singh Bhullar is at the centre of a huge controversy following his arrest by the CBI over alleged bribery demand of ₹8 lakh from a scrap dealer. Ropar DIG Harcharan Singh Bhullar also demanded "sewa-paani", recurring bribes, to ensure that no further police action was taken against the scrap dealer's business. (HT Photo)

However, a bigger shock awaited the probe agency later as it found piles of cash worth ₹5 crore, luxury cars (Mercedes and Audi), 22 luxury watches, imported liquor bottles and jewelley weighing 1.5 kg upon a search.

Harcharan Singh Bhullar's bribery expose' came following a complaint by the scrap dealer, identified as Akash Bhatta.

Bhullar, son of former Punjab director general of police Mehal Singh Bhullar, allegedly used a middleman named 'Kirshanu' to demand a bribe from Bhatta, and also demanded "sewa-paani", recurring bribes, to ensure that no further police action was taken against the scrap dealer's business.

The monthly payments were reportedly for "settling" a 2023 FIR against the scrap dealer.

How a WhatsApp call exposed Ropar DIG Harcharan Singh Bhullar, a 2007-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer, assumed charge as the DIG of the Ropar range in November last year.

In the case rising from a complaint made by the scrap dealer to the CBI on October 11, Bhullar threatened to falsely implicate Bhatta in criminal cases unless he met the bribe demands.

Sub-inspector Sachin Singh of the anti-corruption branch (ACB) led the CBI investigation into the case and discovered severely incriminating evidence against Bhullar.

ALSO READ | CBI arrests two senior govt officials in separate bribery cases A recorded WhatsApp call between Bhullar and middleman Kirshanu exposed the Ropar DIG's offence. In their conversation, Bhullar is heard saying, "8 fadne ne 8 (Collect ₹8 lakh from him)". He then says, "Jinna denda nal nal fadi chal, ohnu kehde 8 kar de pura (Collect whatever he gives and ask him to give ₹8 lakh in total)."

Bhullar's conversation with the middleman was clear as day; he directed him to collect ₹8 lakh from the complainant.