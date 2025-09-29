Mumbai: The state home department has reinstated Indian Police Service (IPS) officer G Vijay Krishna Yadav, who was suspended from service in 2018 over his involvement in a bribery case, sources in the department told Hindustan Times. Bribery-tainted IPS officer reinstated

“Yadav was reinstated on September 22 and posted as deputy superintendent of human rights in Amravati district. This is clearly a side post,” a home department official told HT.

A departmental inquiry against Yadav was initiated in July, after a delay of several years, the officer added.

The state government had recommended Yadav’s dismissal in 2019, following which the centre had sought a clarification regarding why he should be dismissed. IPS officers are central government employees and cannot be dismissed without the centre’s approval.

“In mid-2025, the centre told the state to follow the due process of law and initiate a departmental inquiry against Yadav. The centre also gave sanction to prosecute Yadav if he’s found guilty in the inquiry,” the officer said.

The 2015 batch IPS officer was posted as a sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) in Amravati in 2018 when he demanded a bribe of ₹2 lakh to go easy on a building materials supplier who was booked for theft at the Tivasa police station in Amravati. Yadav kept calling the supplier and demanding the bribe even after he was posted as assistant superintendent of police with the Itwara division in Nanded.

The Amravati unit of the Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) placed Yadav’s aide Sunny Singh Bugai under surveillance after the building materials supplier complained about the bribe demand. On January 30, 2018, a team led by then superintendent of police Shrikant Dhiware trapped Bugai in Nanded after permission from then ACB additional director general of police BK Singh. Bugai was caught accepting ₹1 lakh from the complainant, allegedly on behalf of Yadav.

As the case against Yadav was being built, he disappeared and didn’t even apply for leave, sources said. He was suspended from service on February 3, 2018, and later wrote to the government, pleading innocence. He also approached a court in Nanded for bail but his plea was struck down. The ACB too failed to locate him.