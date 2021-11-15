Mercury drops to - 4 °C in Pahalgam, zero in Srinagar

Night temperature again touched zero degree Celsius (°C) in summer capital Srinagar on Monday though it was better than Sunday when it had dropped to -0.9°C.

The daily weather register of the meteorological department in Srinagar said the lowest night temperature of -4°C was recorded in south Kashmir’s Pahalgam resort on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday, the lowest so far this season in the Valley. The maximum day temperature in Pahalgam was 15.3°C on Sunday.

The second coldest weather station in the valley was Khanbal in south Kashmir where a temperature of -2.6°C was recorded during the night while it was 13.8°C during the day on Sunday.

North Kashmir’s ski resort of Gulmarg saw lowest day temperature of 8.4°C on Sunday while the mercury dropped to -1.6 °C in the night.

Srinagar saw zero degree night temperature on Monday after having fallen below the zero mark to reach -0.9 °C on Sunday night for the first time this season. For the past few days the valley has been witnessing foggy mornings.

Officials said the foggy conditions were due to sub-zero temperatures and air pollution caused by increased traffic and burning of stubble and tree foliage.

The temperatures will keep dipping till a western disturbance disrupts the dry weather condition, the weather department said.

“Weather will most likely remain dry till the 20th. A feeble western disturbance is likely to affect the region between November 21 and 23, which may cause light to moderate snow over higher reaches, especially in northern parts of Kashmir,” said Sonam Lotus, director Jammu and Kashmir MeT.