Mercury rises in Kashmir after fresh snowfall
Srinagar recorded a minimum temperature of 1 degree Celsius (°C) after days of biting cold when the mercury plunged to a low of -8°C, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. The fresh snowfall in Kashmir on Thursday has led to an improvement in the weather conditions.
The ski resort town of Gulmarg was the coldest place in Kashmir as it recorded a minimum temperature of -6.7 °C followed by Pahalgam at 6.2°C.
The 40-day period of harsh cold known as Chillai Kalan ended in Kashmir on January 31.
