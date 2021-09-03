‘Message of pure democracy’: Kerala girl's guava sapling to find place in PM Modi's house

A guava sapling, nurtured by a girl in a Kerala village, will now find a place in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s official residence. Actor-turned-politician, Suresh Gopi has handed over the sapling, gifted by Jayalakshmi to PM Modi, during his recent meeting with him in New Delhi. Gopi shared the photo of PM Modi accepting the gift on his Twitter and Facebook handles on Thursday with a brief note. "Nurtured by a thoughtful young girl in a courtyard of Kulanada, a village in Pathanamthitta, all set to bloom in the residence of the Indian Prime Minister," Gopi tweeted.

Jayalakshmi handed over the sapling to gift to PM Modi during Gopi's visit to Gandhi Bhavan in Pathanapuram earlier this week. "The PM accepted it wholeheartedly and assured to have it planted in his official residence," the Bharatiya Janata Party MP said in his Facebook post.

Jayalakshmi, a Class 10 student, dreams to propagate the message of organic farming across the nation. A resident of the Pathanamthitta district in Kerala, Jayalakshmi has bagged the state government's 'Karshaka Thilakam' award for the best student (female) for developing and maintaining an organic farm in her home courtyard.

“… This is a great message... the message of pure democracy," Gopia also said.

An elated Jayalakshmi later said she never ever expected that her gift would reach PM Modi, according to news agency PTI. She said she was happy to know about it from Gopi’s social media posts.