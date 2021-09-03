Home / India News / ‘Message of pure democracy’: Kerala girl's guava sapling to find place in PM Modi's house
Jayalakshmi handed over the sapling to gift to PM Modi during Gopi's visit to Gandhi Bhavan in Pathanapuram earlier this week.(Suresh Gopi/Twitter)
Jayalakshmi handed over the sapling to gift to PM Modi during Gopi's visit to Gandhi Bhavan in Pathanapuram earlier this week.(Suresh Gopi/Twitter)
india news

‘Message of pure democracy’: Kerala girl's guava sapling to find place in PM Modi's house

  • Suresh Gopi shared the photo of PM Modi accepting the gift on his Twitter and Facebook handles on Thursday with a brief note.
READ FULL STORY
Written by Susmita Pakrasi | Edited by Meenakshi Ray, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON SEP 03, 2021 01:47 PM IST

A guava sapling, nurtured by a girl in a Kerala village, will now find a place in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s official residence. Actor-turned-politician, Suresh Gopi has handed over the sapling, gifted by Jayalakshmi to PM Modi, during his recent meeting with him in New Delhi. Gopi shared the photo of PM Modi accepting the gift on his Twitter and Facebook handles on Thursday with a brief note. "Nurtured by a thoughtful young girl in a courtyard of Kulanada, a village in Pathanamthitta, all set to bloom in the residence of the Indian Prime Minister," Gopi tweeted.

Jayalakshmi handed over the sapling to gift to PM Modi during Gopi's visit to Gandhi Bhavan in Pathanapuram earlier this week. "The PM accepted it wholeheartedly and assured to have it planted in his official residence," the Bharatiya Janata Party MP said in his Facebook post.

Jayalakshmi, a Class 10 student, dreams to propagate the message of organic farming across the nation. A resident of the Pathanamthitta district in Kerala, Jayalakshmi has bagged the state government's 'Karshaka Thilakam' award for the best student (female) for developing and maintaining an organic farm in her home courtyard.

“… This is a great message... the message of pure democracy," Gopia also said.

An elated Jayalakshmi later said she never ever expected that her gift would reach PM Modi, according to news agency PTI. She said she was happy to know about it from Gopi’s social media posts.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
pm modi kerala
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.