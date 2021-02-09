Delhi court likely to pronounce verdict on MJ Akbar defamation case on Tuesday
A Delhi Court is likely to pronounce verdict on Wednesday in M J Akbar's criminal defamation case against journalist Priya Ramani for her allegations of sexual harassment against him.
Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Ravindra Kumar had on February 1 reserved the judgment after Akbar as well as Ramani completed their arguments.
Ramani had made allegation of sexual misconduct against Akbar in the wake of #MeToo movement in 2018.
Akbar had filed the complaint against Ramani on October 15, 2018 for allegedly defaming him by accusing him of sexual misconduct decades ago when he was a journalist.
He resigned as Union minister on October 17, 2018.
He has denied all the allegations of sexual harassment by all the women who came forward during #MeToo campaign against him.
