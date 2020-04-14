Metro services to remain suspended till May 3, announces govt

india

Updated: Apr 14, 2020 15:38 IST

Hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the extension of nationwide lockdown till May 3, the government announced suspension of the metro services too.

“With today’s announcement of extending complete lockdown in the country till May 3, metro rail services will continue to be suspended till May 3,” said DS Mishra, Secretary of Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs.

When PM Modi announced the lockdown last month till April 14, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) had said that its services will also remain closed till the said period.

DMRC Managing Director (MD) Mangu Singh had asked the staff to follow precautionary measures in line with those prescribed by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and guidelines issued by DMRC.

The Indian Railways too extended the suspension of all its passenger services till May 3. It also said that full refund of fare would automatically be provided to its online customers for trains cancelled up to May 3, while those who have booked at the counters can claim the refund till July 31.

“In continuation of the measures taken in the wake of Covid-19 lockdown, it has been decided that all passenger train services on Indian Railways, including premium trains, mail/express trains, passenger trains, suburban trains, Kolkata Metro Rail, Konkan Railway shall continue to remain cancelled till 2400 hours of May 3,” a statement from the railways said.

It also said that to ensure essential supplies in various parts of the country, movement of goods and parcel trains will remain operational.

It said no advance reservation of trains tickets, including e-tickets, will be allowed till further orders. However, facility of online cancellation will remain functional.