e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 19, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Nov 19, 2019

Mexican tourist dies after eating breakfast at Himachal’s restaurant: Police

Two other foreigners, who were at the restaurant, brought Roman to a nearby health centre for treatment around 11 am but he was declared dead an hour later, Kullu Superintendent of Police Gaurav Singh said.

india Updated: Nov 19, 2019 21:29 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Shimla
Mexican tourist died on Tuesday at a primary health centre in Himachal Pradesh.
Mexican tourist died on Tuesday at a primary health centre in Himachal Pradesh. (File Photo)
         

A 29-year-old Mexican tourist died on Tuesday at a primary health centre in Himachal Pradesh’s Kullu district, police said.

Roman is said to have had breakfast at a restaurant in Manikaran when he felt uneasiness, Kullu Superintendent of Police Gaurav Singh said, adding that the cause of death is yet to be found.

Two other foreigners, who were at the restaurant, brought Roman to a nearby health centre for treatment around 11 am but he was declared dead an hour later, Singh said.

After getting a call, a police team arrived at the heath facility, the police officer said.

Roman’s belongings, including his passport, could not be ascertained so far, he said, adding that the body has been taken to Kullu Regional Hospital for autopsy.

Proceedings are being carried out under Section 174 (police to enquire and report on suicide) of the Code of Criminal Procedure at the Kullu police station, Singh said.

tags
top news
‘Outside 100m of admin block’: JNU moves court against agitating students
‘Outside 100m of admin block’: JNU moves court against agitating students
Stop politicising pollution, says Gautam Gambhir; then hits AAP for ‘gimmicks’
Stop politicising pollution, says Gautam Gambhir; then hits AAP for ‘gimmicks’
‘Do it or we will order’: Supreme Court to Centre on women in army
‘Do it or we will order’: Supreme Court to Centre on women in army
Shiv Sena’s Raut explains what Sharad Pawar’s cryptic remarks meant
Shiv Sena’s Raut explains what Sharad Pawar’s cryptic remarks meant
‘Am uncorrupted’: Telangana officer puts up big board in office
‘Am uncorrupted’: Telangana officer puts up big board in office
Sweden discontinues rape investigation against WikiLeaks founder Assange
Sweden discontinues rape investigation against WikiLeaks founder Assange
‘Bad call, will leave Shah Rukh Khan a message’: Yuvraj on KKR’s move
‘Bad call, will leave Shah Rukh Khan a message’: Yuvraj on KKR’s move
On The Record with Modi’s ‘Swachh Man’ Parameswaran Iyer
On The Record with Modi’s ‘Swachh Man’ Parameswaran Iyer
trending topics
HTLS 2019International Men’s Day 2019VVS LaxmanSushmita SenKalki KoechlinJKBOSE ResultsSSC Admit card 2019Delhi air qualityParliament Winter Session Live

don't miss

latest news

India News