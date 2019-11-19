Mexican tourist dies after eating breakfast at Himachal’s restaurant: Police

india

Updated: Nov 19, 2019 21:29 IST

A 29-year-old Mexican tourist died on Tuesday at a primary health centre in Himachal Pradesh’s Kullu district, police said.

Roman is said to have had breakfast at a restaurant in Manikaran when he felt uneasiness, Kullu Superintendent of Police Gaurav Singh said, adding that the cause of death is yet to be found.

Two other foreigners, who were at the restaurant, brought Roman to a nearby health centre for treatment around 11 am but he was declared dead an hour later, Singh said.

After getting a call, a police team arrived at the heath facility, the police officer said.

Roman’s belongings, including his passport, could not be ascertained so far, he said, adding that the body has been taken to Kullu Regional Hospital for autopsy.

Proceedings are being carried out under Section 174 (police to enquire and report on suicide) of the Code of Criminal Procedure at the Kullu police station, Singh said.