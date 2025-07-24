The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) , which occupied the iconic North Block on Raisina Hill, has started to move to its new offices in the newly built Common Central Secretariat (CSS) about 1.5 kms away, people familiar with the development said on Wednesday. MHA begins shifting out of NorthBlock as new offices almost ready

An official said that around 25% of offices which come under the MHA, headed by Union home minister Amit Shah, have already moved to the CSS, which is part of the Central Vista project, while the rest of the staff and offices will move by the end of this week or the next week.

Among those who have already shifted to the new office premises is Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan and his staff, said the official cited above.

Other divisions and departments of the MHA - which are scattered in the North Block - have also begun moving their files, office equipment, etc.

The new building at CCS is designed to accommodate various departments under the MHA umbrella, including Internal Security, Border Management, Jammu and Kashmir Affairs, and Disaster Management, among others, which officials said will help in better coordination of work.

The MHA has been allotted around 350 rooms in the new CSS which includes large conference facilities, round the clock security arrangements and parking for the ministry officials, said a second officer.

MHA will be housed on the fourth floor - in Room No 34000 to 34119; Fifth Floor -- 35000 to 35109; Sixth Floor – room number 36000 to 36119, according to the ministry of housing and urban affairs order issued last month.

The iconic North Block, the Rashtrapati Bhawan, the Parliament House, and South Blocks were completed by the British by 1931.

Apart from MHA, several other ministries and departments of the government of India are also shifting to the CSS.