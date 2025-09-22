Search
Mon, Sept 22, 2025
MHA extends ban on National Socialist Council of Nagaland for 5 years

ByHT News Desk
Updated on: Sept 22, 2025 04:28 pm IST

The ban will come into immediate effect starting September 28, 2025, and will remain in force for a period of five years.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Monday extended the ban on the National Socialist Council of Nagaland (Khaplang), or NSCN(K), declaring it and all its factions, wings, and front organisations as an unlawful association for another five years.

MHA declared NSCN(K) and all its factions an unlawful association for another five years.(ANI)
The ban will come into immediate effect starting September 28, 2025, and will remain in force for a period of five years, under the provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), 1967.

The government's move comes amid continued concerns over the group's involvement in activities deemed a threat to the sovereignty and integrity of India.

“NSCN (K) has declared its aim to create a sovereign Nagaland incorporating the Naga inhabited areas of the Indo-Myanmar region by secession from the Indian Union and aligned itself with other unlawful associations like the ULFA(I), PREPAK and PLA,” the MHA statement said.

As per the government, the outfit also indulges in criminal activities like kidnapping for ransom and extortion of money from businessmen, government officials and other civilians.

It also possesses illegal arms and ammunition and obtained assistance from anti-India forces in other countries to procure arms and other assistance.

