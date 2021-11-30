MHA says extended BSF jurisdiction will result in better control of trans border crimes

The Union home ministry told the Parliament on Tuesday that the extension of territorial jurisdiction of the Border Security Force (BSF) to 50 kms from the current limit of 15 kms “would result in better and more effective control on transborder crimes in conjunction and cooperation with the state police”.

The ministry was responding to Trinamool Congress Member of Parliament (MP) Sajda Ahmed’s question asking if the government was considering a rollback of its October 11 notification, which standardised the jurisdictional area under BSF to 50 kms in the border states of Punjab, Rajasthan, West Bengal, Gujarat and Assam for the purpose of making arrests and conducting search and seizure operations.

The decision triggered protests from the Congress and the Trinamool Congress (TMC), the parties in power in Punjab and West Bengal respectively. They have termed the move an attack on federalism and interference in the work of states’ police. TMC chief Mamata Banerjee has even met Prime Minister Narendra Modi asking him to revoke the decision.

BSF director general Pankaj Kumar Singh said in an interview with Akashvani on Tuesday that BSF will not act as parallel police in the states where its jurisdiction has been extended by the Centre.

Also Read |‘40 civilians killed in terror-related incidents in J&K this year’: Govt in LS

He said BSF’s jurisdiction has primarily been extended only in respect of the powers it enjoys under the Passport (Entry into India) Act and the Passport Act. It is for those who are found violating border entry rules, he said, while adding that infiltration was a big issue, due to which Tripura and Assam witnessed agitations and several Bengal districts have gone through demographic change.

“I would like to make [it] clear that in case of any operations conducted by BSF in extended jurisdiction area, the FIR will be registered in a local police station and it will be investigated by the local police station. We are not going to act as parallel police or conduct an investigation. It is misinformation being spread,” Kumar said.