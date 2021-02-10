MHA says pilot project for 'anti-cut' fencing on Indo-Pak border completed
Ministry of Home Affairs on Wednesday said that the pilot project for new design modular fencing on the India-Pakistan border in Punjab has been completed in March 2020.
Minister of State (MoS) for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai made the revelation on a question by BJP MP Shwait Malik in Rajya Sabha on "what measures have been taken up by the government for the progress of pilot project operational for the security of India-Pakistan border in Punjab?"
"The Pilot Project for New Design Modular Fence along Indo-Pakistan Border in Amritsar, Punjab has been completed in March 2020," Rai responded.
The project was approved in 2019 to replace the existing old design of composite fencing with a new "anti-cut" and "anti-rust" modular fencing in 7.18 kilometres India-Pakistan border length in Amritsar.
