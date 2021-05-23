MHA’s Covid-19 directives, decision on international air travel: What to keep an eye on in coming week

India’s daily count of cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) have witnessed a relative decline in recent days, even as the daily death toll continues to hover around the 4,000-mark, also exceeding the mark on several days. In the last 24 hours, there were 240,842 positive cases and 3,741 related deaths, the Union ministry of health and family welfare (MoHFW) dashboard showed on Sunday morning. India’s infection tally thus stands at 26,530,132, including a death toll of 299,266, as per health ministry’s data.

With the daily Covid-19 caseload amid a relative fall, here are a few things to keep an eye on for next week:

(1.) MHA’s national directives on Covid-19: Towards the end of every month, the Union ministry of home affairs (MHA) issues fresh nationwide Covid-19 directives or extends the existing ones till the end of next month. In continuation with this, the MHA will most likely issue directives for June in the coming days.

(2.) Decision on international air travel: International air travel was suspended last March, along with domestic travel, as the first nationwide Covid-19 lockdown was announced to break the chain of transmission. While domestic flights resumed last May, the ban on international flights remains.

(3.) India’s Covid-19 death toll to cross 300,000: Daily deaths due to the viral disease have seen unprecedented highs in recent days. India’s death toll due to the infection will cross the 300,000-mark, making it only the third country, behind the United States (589,703) and Brazil (448,208) to cross this mark.

(4.) States to decide on extending curbs: Earlier in the month, several states extended restrictions like lockdowns, mini-lockdowns, corona curfews etc. till May 31 or June 1. Respective state governments are now likely to decide on whether to extend the restrictions any further or not.

(5.) Farmers to intensify protests: Agitation against the three contentious farm laws has continued despite concerns that the three protest sites in Delhi may emerge as Covid-19 hotspots. The farmers have, however, said they will intensify their movement from May 26, on the completion of six months of the protests.