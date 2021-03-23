IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / No restriction on movement of people and goods under new Covid guidelines: MHA
File photo for representation. (HT )
File photo for representation. (HT )
india news

No restriction on movement of people and goods under new Covid guidelines: MHA

This latest directive of the MHA comes at a time when several states have imposed border restrictions to curb the spread of the Covid-19 disease.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Harshit Sabarwal, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 23, 2021 05:16 PM IST

There will be no restriction on the inter-state and intra-state movement of people and goods across India along with cross land-border trade under Treaties with neighbouring countries, the Union home ministry (MHA) announced on Tuesday as a part of its fresh guidelines to 'effectively control' the coronavirus (Covid-19) disease pandemic amid a recent surge in cases.

The guidelines which will remain effective till April 30 added that no separate permission or approval or e-permit will be needed for all such kinds of movements. This latest directive of the MHA comes at a time when several states have imposed border restrictions to curb the spread of the disease.




SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP