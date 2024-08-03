MIB can now perform Aadhaar authentication to register local cable operators

New Delhi: The ministry of electronics and information technology (MeitY) has authorised the ministry of information and broadcasting (MIB) to use Aadhaar to authenticate the identities of people who register themselves online as the local cable operators (LCOs) under the Cable Television Networks (Regulation) Act, 1995. (Representative Photo)

This authentication will be done on a voluntary basis through the designated portal, the gazette notification published on Friday said. It will use the “Yes/No” authentication facility—that is, it will only confirm or deny the identity and will not give any other information.

This gazette notification was issued under section 4 (4) (b) (ii) of the Aadhaar (Targeted Delivery of Financial and Other Subsidies, Benefits, and Services) Act, 2016, and rule 5 of the Aadhaar Authentication for Good Governance (Social Welfare, Innovation, Knowledge) Rules, 2020.

This section under the Aadhaar Act allows an entity to perform Aadhaar-based authentication if the UIDAI determines it is being done for a purpose prescribed by the central government, in consultation with UIDAI, and in the interest of the state.

Under rule 5 of the aforementioned rules, the UIDAI vets the proposal from the requesting ministry (MIB in this case) and informs MeitY (the ministry under which UIDAI exists) that the requesting ministry can do Aadhaar authentication.