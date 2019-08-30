Mid-day meal video hinting caste based discrimination in UP sparks row

india

Updated: Aug 30, 2019

Uttar Pradesh State Commission for Protection of Child Rights has sought a report from the Ballia district administration on a video purportedly showing schoolchildren from a particular community being discriminated while being served mid-day meal.

The video that was circulated on social media shows some children sitting separately and having mid-day meal in leaf plates while the majority of students ate food on steel plates.

UPSCPCR chairperson Vishesh Gupta said, “The district administration and DM have been asked to submit a report. If the video is genuine, action should be taken.”

Education department officials said, the video was made in July, and it shows two students eating out of plates made of banana leaves, while others are using steel plates. When the person shooting the video asked the primary school principal Purshottam Gupta, he said they were from a particular community and sat separately on their own.

Meanwhile, Ballia DM, Bhawani Singh Khangarot, said a probe had been ordered. “I am aware of the viral video. A probe has been ordered,” he said. Meanwhile, Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati has attacked the state government over alleged discrimination meted out to Dalit students in a primary school in Ballia.

