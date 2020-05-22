e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 22, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Migrant worker on way home dies in bus in Odisha’s Jharsuguda; 40 others injured in accident

Migrant worker on way home dies in bus in Odisha’s Jharsuguda; 40 others injured in accident

Officials said Bhaskar Nahak of Aska in Ganjam was aboard a bus carrying migrant workers when he felt uneasy.

india Updated: May 22, 2020 07:38 IST
Debabrata Mohanty | Edited by: Meenakshi Ray
Debabrata Mohanty | Edited by: Meenakshi Ray
Hindustan Times, Bhubaneswar
Of the 1,105 cases in Odisha, more than 1,000 have been reported in migrant workers who have returned from other states.
Of the 1,105 cases in Odisha, more than 1,000 have been reported in migrant workers who have returned from other states.(Ajay Aggarwal /HT Photo)
         

A 60-year-old migrant worker, who was returning home to Odisha’s Ganjam district from Gujarat in a bus, died while travelling and 40 others were injured in a separate incident in the state, officials said on Thursday.

Officials said Bhaskar Nahak of Aska in Ganjam was aboard a bus carrying migrant workers when he felt uneasy. His co-passengers found him dead as the bus was nearing Lakhanpur on National Highway-49 in Jharsuguda district late on Wednesday evening.

Officials of the Jharsuguda district administration stopped the bus at Jharsuguda town and sent the body for an autopsy.

In another incident, 40 migrant workers suffered injuries after a bus carrying them overturned on NH-60 near Laxmannath Toll Plaza in Jaleswar area of Balasore district early on Thursday.

The workers were travelling from Kerala to West Bengal’s Kolkata in a bus when the driver lost control over the wheels due to darkness.

Odisha’s tally of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) rose to 1,105 with the reporting of 42 new cases. Of the 1,105 cases, more than 1,000 have been reported in migrant workers who have returned from other states.

An 85-year-old man, who had returned from Gujarat’s Surat, died in a quarantine centre in Ganjam district on Thursday taking the death toll to seven.

tags
top news
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCyclone Amphan UpdatesCovid-19 Cases IndiaIRCTC Online bookingCovid-19 CrisisCovid-19Bihar Board 10th result 2020MS DhoniJharkhand Covid-19 cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In