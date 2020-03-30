Migration has to be stopped: Govt to SC amid Covid-19 spread fears

india

Updated: Mar 30, 2020 16:50 IST

The migration of labourers from cities to their villages in the wake of the 21-day lockdown will have to be stopped so that the threat posed by the possible spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) is not increased, the central government told the Supreme Court on Monday.

Solicitor general Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, said a message should not go that the government is trying to facilitate the migration. “Migration has to be stopped”, Mehta said.

The central government made its stance clear during the hearing of a petition seeking directions to sanitise/ disinfect commuters travelling from metro cities to their hometowns.

The Supreme Court, after hearing the Centre and the petitioners, hinted that it might not be inclined to interfere in the issue since it was within the executive domain. The bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) SA Bobde remarked that it did not want to complicate the matter when the government was already dealing with it.

“I think government is taking certain measures. We do not want to complicate things by issuing orders on things the government is already doing,” the CJI said.

The court, therefore, did not pass any order but allowed the central government to file a status report on the issue. The matter will be heard again on Tuesday.

The lockdown in the country, which began on March 25, has led to an exodus of labourers from large cities to their towns and villages. The situation in Delhi took a turn for the worse when thousands crowded the Anand Vihar terminal in East Delhi to take a bus to several parts in Uttar Pradesh. Also, thousands across the country out on foot along with their families as public transport was not available.

The petition filed by advocates Rashmi Bansal and Anuj Gupta sought directions from the court to the central and state governments to address the challenges arising due to mass migration.

The petitioners claimed that since the labourers are in thousands and desperate to reach their villages, they are not taking proper precautions or maintaining social distancing. This, the petitioners submitted, increases the possibility of the spread of Covid-19 to villages as some of them could be infected.

Therefore, the petitioners prayed, that the workers they should not be allowed to travel without getting sanitised/disinfected.

The petitioners also said the people fleeing the cities should be counseled so that they don’t panic and run away (to their native places).

“This fear and panic is a bigger problem than this virus,” CJI Bobde remarked when the case was heard on Monday.

Further, the court also sought status report from the Centre in another petition filed by advocate Alakh Alok Srivastava to address the plight of migrant labourers who are walking on foot for hundreds of kilometres to reach their villages.

Srivastava prayed that such persons should be identified and shifted to government shelter homes with proper food, water and medicines.

The Supreme Court itself is partially functional due to the lockdown imposed in the light of coronavirus threat. The hearing of cases in the top court is happening via video-conferencing.