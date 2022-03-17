Mike Tyson to sell weed edibles in the shape of bitten ear

New Delhi: On June 28, 1997, Mike Tyson and Evander Holyfield met in the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas for what was called “The Sound and The Fury” — the second instalment of their fight for the WBA heavyweight title. What promised to be a bout for the ages ended up becoming an abhorrent memory, with Tyson biting off a chunk of Holyfield’s ear.

The savagery prompted the Nevada State Athletic Commission to cancel Tyson’s boxing license indefinitely — the ban was revoked after a year. The boxer was also handed a fine of over $3 million.

Twenty-five years on, Tyson has ensured that the infamous legacy of the “Bite Fight” lives on via Mike Bites, the cannabis-infused gummies shaped like a human ear, with its tip chopped off. The product, certain to divide opinion, is a natural progression for the multiple former world heavyweight champion who has seamlessly fitted into the commerce of cannabis.

The product was revealed on Instagram by Adam Wilks, Tyson’s business partner. Later, social media influencer and content creator Greg Baroth tweeted a picture of Mike Bites with the caption “Mike Tyson’s weed company is making edibles in the shape of an ear. Genius.” The post has been retweeted over 25,000 times with Tyson cheekily replying, “These ears actually taste good!”

While the odd shape of the product carries significant shock value, it has been in the pipeline for a few months. Tyson has been in the cannabis business since 2016, when he co-founded Tyson Holistic Holdings.

Two years later, he introduced signature cannabis products such as Dwiink, a bottled, cannabidiol (CBD)-infused beverage, and The Toad, a strong indica strain with 37% Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) content. The products were grown and developed in Tyson Ranch, the boxer’s 420-acre cannabis resort in California, where the use of cannabis for both medicinal and recreational use was made legal in November 2016.

Last October, Tyson launched his second cannabis company, positioning it as his comeback in the trade. Named Tyson 2.0, the pugilist appointed himself as the company’s chief brand officer while Chad Bronstein came on board as chairman. Wilks, a cannabis retail licensing expert, joined as CEO.

Christened “The baddest man on the planet” during his 20-year career that began with a first-round knock-out win in 1985, Tyson also plans to unveil Tyson University on his ranch, to offer degree-style courses on marijuana agriculture.

Tyson fans will surely relish this business punch. But what will Holyfield say?

