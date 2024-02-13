 Mild earthquake of 3.5 magnitude strikes Singrauli region in Madhya Pradesh | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
News / India News / Mild earthquake of 3.5 magnitude strikes Singrauli region in Madhya Pradesh

Mild earthquake of 3.5 magnitude strikes Singrauli region in Madhya Pradesh

ByHT News Desk
Feb 13, 2024 05:11 PM IST

Mild earthquake of 3.5 magnitude strikes Singrauli region in Madhya Pradesh

A mild earthquake with a magnitude of 3.5 struck the region of Singrauli in Madhya Pradesh. The earthquake's epicentre was pinpointed at latitude 24.55 and longitude 82.78, with a depth of 5 kilometres beneath the earth's surface, according to the National Center for Seismology.

The earthquake tremors were felt around 4.38pm on Tuesday. (Representative Image)
The earthquake tremors were felt around 4.38pm on Tuesday. (Representative Image)

The NCS in a post on X said, “Earthquake of Magnitude:3.5, Occurred on 13-02-2024, 16:38:07 IST, Lat: 24.55 & Long: 82.78, Depth: 5 Km, Location: Singrauli, Madhya Pradesh, India.”

Singrauli is known for its coal mines and power plants.

There have been no immediate reports of significant damage to buildings or infrastructure, and there are no reports of injuries at this time.

Get India News ,Farmers Protest Live Updatesalong withLatest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
