Mild earthquake of 3.5 magnitude strikes Singrauli region in Madhya Pradesh

A mild earthquake with a magnitude of 3.5 struck the region of Singrauli in Madhya Pradesh. The earthquake's epicentre was pinpointed at latitude 24.55 and longitude 82.78, with a depth of 5 kilometres beneath the earth's surface, according to the National Center for Seismology. The earthquake tremors were felt around 4.38pm on Tuesday. (Representative Image)

The NCS in a post on X said, “Earthquake of Magnitude:3.5, Occurred on 13-02-2024, 16:38:07 IST, Lat: 24.55 & Long: 82.78, Depth: 5 Km, Location: Singrauli, Madhya Pradesh, India.”

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

Singrauli is known for its coal mines and power plants.

There have been no immediate reports of significant damage to buildings or infrastructure, and there are no reports of injuries at this time.