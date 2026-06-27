Militant chief remanded to 4-day police custody in UAPA cases in Manipur

A special court in Imphal on Saturday remanded a self-styled chairman of the proscribed underground outfit Kangleipak Communist Party (KCP-Taibanganba), to four days of police custody till June 30 in connection with multiple cases registered under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). Police said Dilip Singh is wanted in more than a dozen criminal cases registered under the UAPA. (Representative Image/iStock)

Haobijam Dilip Singh (52), alias Taibanganba was produced before the special judge (NIA), Imphal West, by a Delhi police team led by assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Rakesh Kumar Meena after being brought to Manipur following his arrest in New Delhi.

During the hearing, the sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) of Singjamei police station sought custody of the accused for further investigation, which the court granted.

The court had earlier issued a production warrant against the accused on May 27, directing that he be produced on or before June 27. In compliance with the order, he was presented before the court on Saturday.

According to the investigating agency, Dilip Singh was arrested in New Delhi on June 1, 2026, during a joint operation carried out by the Delhi police special cell, Manipur police, and central agencies. He was apprehended shortly after arriving in the national capital, where he was allegedly scheduled to attend a clandestine meeting.

Investigators informed the court that although the accused had been arrested earlier, his physical custody could not be handed over to the investigating officer (IO) immediately due to legal formalities. Consequently, the police custody remand obtained in Delhi was extended until June 30.

Police said Dilip Singh is wanted in more than a dozen criminal cases registered under the UAPA and other laws.