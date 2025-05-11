Menu Explore
Militant wanted in 2021 Assam Rifles convoy ambush case arrested in Manipur

ByThomas Ngangom
May 11, 2025 02:34 PM IST

A cadre of People’s Liberation Army (PLA) — Sagolshem Sanatomba Singh — was nabbed from Wangbal Maning Leikai by the Manipur police

Imphal: A 27-year-old militant wanted by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in connection with a 2021 ambush on an Assam Rifles convoy that killed five people was arrested in Manipur, police said on Sunday.

Commanding officer of 46 Assam Rifles Viplav Tripathi, and his family, and 4 Assam Rifles jawans, were killed after their convoy came under heavy attack by militants on November 13, 2021. (HT photo/ Used for representation)
Commanding officer of 46 Assam Rifles Viplav Tripathi, and his family, and 4 Assam Rifles jawans, were killed after their convoy came under heavy attack by militants on November 13, 2021. (HT photo/ Used for representation)

The “active cadre” of the proscribed People’s Liberation Army (PLA) — Sagolshem Sanatomba Singh, a resident of Tentha village in Thoubal district — was nabbed from Wangbal Maning Leikai during a targeted operation by the Manipur police on Saturday, an officer said.

“Sanatomba is named in a case investigated by the National Investigation Agency (NIA). A mobile phone and two SIM cards were recovered from his possession during the arrest,” a statement issued by the Manipur police control room said.

Commanding officer of 46 Assam Rifles Viplav Tripathi, and his family, along with four Assam Rifles jawans, were killed after their convoy came under heavy attack by militants in Churachandpur district of Manipur on November 13, 2021.

Colonel Tripathi was reportedly returning to his base, accompanied by his wife and six-year-old son, from the Behiang company post when the convoy was ambushed near S Sehken village under Behiang police station, close to the Indo-Myanmar border. At least six jawans—including a havildar, the commanding officer’s driver, and three Quick Reaction Team members—were also injured in the attack.

Also Read: Manipur militant involved in ambush on Assam Rifles last year sent to jail

Two insurgent groups – the PLA and the Manipur Naga People’s Front (MNPF) – had claimed responsibility for the ambush.

The NIA announced a cash reward of 6 lakh for credible information on Sanatomba on January 6, 2022. He was among 10 insurgents named in the case.

The NIA had registered a case under multiple sections of the Indian Penal Code, the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, the Arms Act, and the Explosive Substances Act in connection with the incident.

News / India News / Militant wanted in 2021 Assam Rifles convoy ambush case arrested in Manipur
