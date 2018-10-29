Militants attack BSF vehicle near Srinagar, three jawans injured

Three Border Security Force (BSF) jawans were injured when militants opened fire on their vehicle at Pantha Chowk on the outskirts of Srinagar on Monday evening. The injured jawans were shifted to hospital.

Officials said the jawans were on their way to the BSF camp at Pantha Chowk. The jawans also retaliated. In the ensuing exchange of fire, three jawans were injured.

A police spokesman confirmed the attack and said three BSF jawans sustained minor injuries in the attack. “Three BSF men were injured in the attack and are stable after being treated for minor injuries,” the spokesman said.

Soon after the attack, police reached the spot and started search-and-cordon operation to trace the militants responsible for the attack.

First Published: Oct 29, 2018 19:02 IST