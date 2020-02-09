Militants gun down civilian in Kashmir

india

Updated: Feb 09, 2020 23:48 IST

Srinagar: A 55-year-old man was killed by unidentified gunmen at his home in Tral area of south Kashmir’s Awantipora on Sunday evening, according to officials.

The police said that suspected militants barged into the house of Ghulam Nabi and opened fire on him.

“Around 7:50 pm, he was leaving his home when militants opened fire on his face with a pistol. By the time he reached hospital, he was dead,” said Awantipora superintendent of police Tahir Saleem.

The official said that the man was a contractor by profession, and was not associated with any organisation.

No militant outfit has so far claimed the responsibility for the killing.

Life was affected in Kashmir on Sunday in wake of the shutdown call by separatists to observe the death anniversary of Parliament attack convict Afzal Guru, who was hanged on February 9 in 2013.

The incident came a week after nine people including two troopers of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) were wounded in a grenade attack in Srinagar.

An internal security note says after the nullification of Article 370 on August 5, the situation was managed well despite efforts by militants to bring civilian life to a standstill.

Though militants tried to stop the opening of shops, private and commercial transport, apple trade, and Class 10 and 12 exams, the challenges were met head-on, the notes says, adding that anti-terrorist operations were continuing in 2020 too.