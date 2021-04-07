IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / Militants open fire on security personnel in J&K's Shopian; no casualty reported
Police and Army carry out an encounter at a forest in the Peer Ki Gali area of Shopian district on Saturday. (ANI Photo)
Police and Army carry out an encounter at a forest in the Peer Ki Gali area of Shopian district on Saturday. (ANI Photo)
india news

Militants open fire on security personnel in J&K's Shopian; no casualty reported

The ultras opened fire on a mobile check party of the police and CRPF at Imamsahib in Shopian town around 3.20 pm, officials said.
READ FULL STORY
PTI |
PUBLISHED ON APR 07, 2021 05:30 PM IST

Militants opened fire on security personnel in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district on Wednesday but there was no damage in the incident, officials said.

The ultras opened fire on a mobile check party of the police and CRPF at Imamsahib in Shopian town around 3.20 pm, they added.

There was no report of any casualty and the assailants managed to flee, taking advantage of the chaos triggered by the firing, the officials said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
jammu and kashmir news shopian militant attack
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP