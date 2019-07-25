Millionaire ex-schoolteacher booked in corruption case in Odisha

A former government teacher in Nabarangpur, one of poorest districts in Odisha, has been booked for amassing assets worth Rs 6.5 crore within just 14 years of his service, officials said on Thursday.

Subrat Kumar Choudhury, the former assistant teacher at the Mundagada Project Upper Primary School, was booked by anti-corruption officials after they raided his home on Wednesday.

Choudhury had been working in the school since 2005 and took voluntary retirement in June this year.

Vigilance deputy superintendent of police Satyaban Mahanada, who led the raid, said Choudhury could have made the money as a service provider for Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY)—the central government’s skill development programme.

“Though he worked as a school teacher and earned around Rs 25,000 monthly salary he seems to have doctored documents to make money out of PMKVY as a service provider,” said Mahananda.

“The total assets would go up further as we are trying to find out the details of an agreement that he reportedly executed for constructing a petrol pump in Nabarangpur,” he added.

Vigilance department officials found a four-storied building, four double-storied buildings, 23 patches of land, two cars, and some gold jewellery from Choudhury’s possession. Many of the properties were in the name of his wife Bharati Choudhury.

