Minimum temperatures hover above normal limits in Haryana, Punjab

india Updated: Dec 09, 2020, 17:14 IST
Press Trust of India| Posted by Mallika Soni
Chandigarh
Minimum temperatures hovered above normal limits at most places in Haryana and Punjab on Wednesday, the Meteorological Department said.(PTI/ Representational )
         

Minimum temperatures hovered above normal limits at most places in Haryana and Punjab on Wednesday, the Meteorological Department here said.

Fog reduced visibility at a few places in the two states in the morning including Ambala, Karnal, Bhiwani, Ludhiana and Patiala, MeT department officials said.

Chandigarh recorded a minimum temperature of 10.8 degrees Celsius.

In Haryana, Sirsa recorded a low of 11.2 degrees Celsius, Bhiwani 9.6 degrees Celsius, Ambala 9.2 degrees Celsius, Karnal 9 degrees Celsius and Hisar 8.7 degrees Celsius.

In Punjab, Ludhiana recorded a minimum temperature of 12.4 degrees Celsius, while the mercury settled at 11.3 degrees Celsius in Amritsar.

Patiala recorded a low of 11.2 degrees Celsius, Pathankot 12.4 degrees Celsius, Gurdaspur 11.5 degrees Celsius and Bathinda 11.2 degrees Celsius.

