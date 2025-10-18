Karnataka minister clarifies after Siddaramaiah's ‘world record’ post deleted: ‘To avoid distraction’

Karnataka transport minister Ramalinga Reddy on Friday responded to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's ‘world record’ post being deleted after it faced online scrutiny. The post was shared on the chief minister's official X handle. (CMO Karnataka)

Reddy clarified that the post, which celebrated two “world records” for Karnataka's Shakti scheme, had been removed to “avoid distraction”, India Today reported.

The post was shared on the chief minister's official X handle, and was about the recognitions allegedly presented to the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) by the “London Book of World Records.”

The cited awards included the KSRTC having received 464 national and international honours since 1997, and the state facilitating the highest number of free bus journeys for women under the Shakti scheme, according to Indisa Today.

However, the certificates went viral, and users on X highlighted that the “London Book of World Records Ltd”, which was a private company based in the United Kingdom, had been dissolved in July earlier this year, according to the UK Companies House.

Following users' responses, the post was also tagged with a community note questioning the authenticity of the organisation, and was deleted.

However, Reddy asserted that the certificates highlighted in the post were “factual, verifiable, and stand independently of any third-party recognition”, India Today reported. He stated that the London Book of World Records was a private record-keeping body, and had also previously honoured several public figures and institutions in India, including Maharashtra deputy CM Eknath Shinde.

Reddy further said that Karnataka’s guarantee schemes, including Shakti scheme, had been praised by Philemon Yang, President of the United Nations General Assembly. The minister added that Yang had appreciated the guarantees for advancing gender equity and inclusive public service.

The post had drawn criticism from the BJP and JD(S). BJP's Amit Malviya highlighting spelling and grammatical mistakes in the certificate. “A BIG embarrassment for Congress. Yesterday, no less than Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah proudly claimed that two state schemes were recognised by the London Book of Records. Turns out — it’s FAKE. Someone literally conned the Congress,” Malviya said in a post on X.

The JD(S), on its official X handle, said that the UK-based private firm had no physical office and operations, alleging that the company sold “Gold, Silver and Platinum record packages.”