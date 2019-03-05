Minister’s recommendation limit for KVs lifted

The limit of maximum 450 recommendations by the Union education minister for admissions to central government-run Kendriya Vidyalayas (KV) across the country has been lifted by the board of governors of these schools, according to officials familiar with the development.

The board, however, has put one condition — the special dispensation quota or the human resource development minister’s quota will only be allowed if there are not more than 50 students in a classroom.

The decision was taken in a meeting of the board of governors of KV Sangathan on February 20. Union human resource development (HRD) minister Prakash Javadekar is the chairman of the board.

“It has been decided to remove the upper ceiling of 450 recommendations from the next session, as it was hardly found to be practical. This quota was often used to provide admissions to the poor and the needy. Often, it turned out to be a quota above the quota,” said the senior ministry official who asked not to be named.

In spite of the 450 limit, a total of 8,952 admissions were granted under the special dispensation in the 2018-19 academic year. These were ratified by the Kendriya Vidyalaya board of governors last month.

“The decision to not allow more than 50 students in a section has been taken keeping in mind the quality aspect,” the official cited quoted above said. The KV Sangathan has now decided to formulate detailed guidelines in this regard.

Apart from the special dispensation quota, there is also a provision to allow Members of Parliament to make 10 recommendations each for admission to KVs.

This limit will stay, provided there are not more than 50 students in the class, the official quoted above said.

Welcoming the move, educationist and former University Grants Commission member Inder Mohan Kapahy said: “This is a practical and welcome step. The minister quota with a cap of 450 was too unrealistic, and in any case, was often breached. Removing the upper limit but at the same time not breaching the 50 students per section shall maintain both quality of instruction and the growing pressure of admission in KVs.”

There are nearly 1,200 Kendriya Vidyalayas, largely catering to children of central government employees, including defence and paramilitary personnel.

At least 1.2 million students study in these schools. According to an official, the classroom strength often crosses 50 students.

The KVs have detailed norms according to which admissions are granted and preference is given to the children of transferable and non-transferable central government employees, ex-servicemen, and those working in public sector undertakings.

Speaking on condition of anonymity, the principal of a KV in Delhi said attempts were made earlier also to limit the number of students in a class to 50. “However, in cases of the HRD minister or MP quota, the limit would be exceeded. We have learnt that from this academic year, the decision to not have more than 50 students in a section will be strictly adhered to,” he added.

