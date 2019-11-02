Ministers discuss education, climate change and yoga

india

Union minister of Human resource development Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ and German minister of education and research Anja Karliczek discussed various issues related to mutual cooperation during a bilateral meeting on Friday.

According to an official, the issue of encouraging German language in schools including Kendriya Vidyalayas (KVs) also briefly came up.

“German is already taught in Kendriya Vidyalayas as a foreign language under an earlier agreement. The government is open to promoting all languages,” the official said.

A memorandum of understanding was signed which extended the funding period of Indo-German partnership in higher education from July 1, 2020, to June 30, 2024, the official said.

During the meeting, the HRD minister emphasised the need to expand research on the impact of climate change on coastal infrastructure and the adaption strategies regarding water resources, studies related to coastal vulnerability and extreme events among others.

India has agreed to extend support to Germany in starting courses on yoga, ayurveda and naturopathy which enjoy great popularity in Germany, an official statement said.

