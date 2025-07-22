Minor hockey trainee abducted, raped by her coach, his associates in Odisha

In a shocking incident reported from Odisha's Jajpur, a 15-year-old female hockey trainee was allegedly abducted and raped by her coach. Two of her former coaches also assisted in the crime, police said on Tuesday. The victim also alleged that the accused threatened her with death if she disclosed the incident.(HT Photo)

The incident, which occurred on July 3, came to light only after the survivor filed a complaint on Monday, PTI reported.

As per the victim's statement, the coach and his associates forced her into a vehicle while she was returning home and took her to a lodge, where they sexually assaulted her.

The victim also alleged that the accused threatened her with death if she disclosed the incident to anyone or tried to file a complaint.

Acting on the complaint, the police immediately detained four people for their alleged involvement in the incident, he said.

"We have arrested one hockey coach and two former coaches. One of them has raped the girl, and the two others assisted him in the crime," Jajpur Superintendent of Police Yashpratap Shrimal told PTI.

What did the victim allege?

The victim, who had been undergoing training at the Jajpur hockey stadium in the district headquarters town for the past two years, alleged in her complaint that on the evening of July 3, when she was going home, her coach and his two associates allegedly abducted and took her to a lodge and sexually assaulted her there.

The perpetrators of the crime had allegedly threatened to murder the minor if she revealed the incident to anyone, the girl claimed.

The other accused was released

Meanwhile, based on the complaint, the police registered a case under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and section 6 (rape) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The other detained person was released as his involvement in the crime was not found till now, he said, adding, "We are continuing the investigation into the case."