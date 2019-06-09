Minor dragged out of house, raped: Police

Six men dragged a 12-year-old girl out of her home and allegedly raped her following an altercation with her family in Uttar Pradesh’s Kushinagar district on Friday, police said on Sunday. The suspects thrashed the girl’s family members when they tried to save her, the police added.

A first information report (FIR) has been lodged against six suspects, who have been identified as Veeru Yadav, Niteesh Kumar, Jaiveer Prasad, Mukhtar Prasad, Chandan Prasad, and Gautam Prasad.

Mukhtar Prasad and Niteesh Kumar were on the run while the rest have been arrested.

According to the police, the incident took place in a village in the Ahirouli Bazar police station area on Friday evening.

The police said Veeru Yadav and Niteesh Kumar had an altercation with the girl’s family over the construction of a drain on Friday morning.

The locals tried to resolve the issue before the two along with the four others barged into the girl’s house later in the day and took the girl away after beating her family. The suspects later allegedly raped the girl.

Kushinagar police superintendent, R N Mishra, said the FIR has been filed under Indian Penal Code’s sections 376 (rape), 147 (rioting), 354 (assault with intent to outrage modesty), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 506 (criminal intimidation), 452 (trespass) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

“The girl has been sent for medical test,” the SP said.

He added a manhunt has been launched to arrest the two accused, who are on the run.

Initially, the FIR in the case did not mention section 376, relevant to rape. It was added after the local media highlighted the issue.

The girl’s family had cited delay in filing the FIR and inaction against the suspects and accused the police of shielding the perpetrators.

The FIR was lodged after the girl’s family met Mishra and appealed for justice.

The mother of the girl gave a written complaint to the police on Saturday and the case was registered on Sunday, the police said.

The girl was undergoing treatment at a local hospital.

