Minor gang-raped by police official, his associate in Kanpur, accused cop on run | Top points
While one of the accused, Shiv Baran Yadav, has been arrested, the prime accused, Sub-inspector Ankit Maurya is on the run.
A YouTuber has been taken into custody, while a police sub-inspector is on a run in connection with the gang rape of a 14-year-old girl in Kanpur's Sachendi area.
The accused, a local YouTuber who was arrested on Wednesday, in the rape case has claimed innocence, while the co-accused, a police sub-inspector, is on the run.
The incident unfolded on Tuesday after the sub-inspector and the YouTuber, believed to be his associate, allegedly kidnapped and gang-raped the girl in a moving SUV. The survivor and her family have alleged police apathy and said that an action was taken only after an outrage on social media.
Here’s all you need to know about the case-
- The survivor’s brother, while speaking on the incident, said that at around 9 pm on Tuesday, she went towards railway tracks to relieve herself when he was allegedly forced into an SUV by two accused and was raped by them in turns inside the moving vehicle, Hindustan Times reported earlier. She was then allegedly dropped by the accused.
- After the incident, the survivor and her family allegedly endured police apathy for around 20 hours as the police only took action after there was a public outcry on social media over the case. On Wednesday, Sachendi station house officer (SHO) Vikram Singh was suspended by Commissioner of police Raghubir Lal over professional lapses and a “blatant attempt to bury the case”.
- While one of the accused, Shiv Baran Yadav, has been arrested, the prime accused, Sub-inspector Ankit Maurya is on the run. Maurya is also the outpost in-charge in Bhimsen, where the survivor lives.
- "A case of rape was registered in Sachendi involving a minor girl. The complaint was filed against unknown persons. Based on the allegations, two individuals have been identified, and one accused has been apprehended. The name of a police sub-inspector has also surfaced. Raids are being conducted to apprehend him. He is currently absconding. Four teams have been deployed. His arrest will be ensured as soon as possible. The Station House Officer (SHO) has been suspended for negligence in handling the case. The sub-inspector who is absconding will be arrested based on the evidence, and action will also be taken to dismiss him from service," news agency ANI quoted Raghubir Lal as saying.
- The survivor’s brother alleged that they were made to sit for hours and that he was forced to change his complaint to remove details and name of the accused. “The police did nothing even after knowing a sub-inspector was involved. They made us sit for hours, behaving as if nothing had happened. They forced me to change my complaint three times to get the names and details removed,” he said on Wednesday.
- The accused who has been arrested, YouTuber Shiv Baran Yadav, said on Thursday that he was innocent. He admitted to being with the cop at the time but said that they did not commit any crime. "I am innocent. I am being framed. If I am guilty, I should be hanged till death. I don't know that girl. The police personnel were with me, but he did not commit any crime," he said, reported ANI.
- On Thursday, the survivor's brother alleged that his sister’s statement has not been recorded for the last three days. “My sister's statement has not been recorded for the last three days, and the man is saying that he is innocent. I want justice for my sister. We are being offered money and also being threatened. My sister has identified the man (alleged accused Shivbaran) and that’s why he is lying. She has not been eating well, she has been crying and asking me to take her home.”
- Officials aware of the case said earlier that one of the accused, Yadav, was found to be an active member of a local diesel theft syndicate and that he was a close confidant of the sub-inspector Maurya.
- The survivor identified the sub-inspector after she was shown photographs of personnel stationed at the Bhimsen outpost.
- The police have also seized the SUV used in the alleged crime, which belongs to Maurya.
(With inputs from ANI, PTI)