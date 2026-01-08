Minor gang-raped by police official, his associate in Kanpur, accused cop on run | Top points

A YouTuber has been taken into custody, while a police sub-inspector is on a run in connection with the gang rape of a 14-year-old girl in Kanpur's Sachendi area. On Thursday, the survivor's brother alleged that his sister’s statement has not been recorded for the last three days and that she has identified the accused Shivbaran. (Screengrab/X/ANI)

The accused, a local YouTuber who was arrested on Wednesday, in the rape case has claimed innocence, while the co-accused, a police sub-inspector, is on the run.

The incident unfolded on Tuesday after the sub-inspector and the YouTuber, believed to be his associate, allegedly kidnapped and gang-raped the girl in a moving SUV. The survivor and her family have alleged police apathy and said that an action was taken only after an outrage on social media.

Also read: Kanpur horror: S-I, aide accused of gang-raping 14-year-old girl in moving SUV

Here’s all you need to know about the case- The survivor’s brother, while speaking on the incident, said that at around 9 pm on Tuesday, she went towards railway tracks to relieve herself when he was allegedly forced into an SUV by two accused and was raped by them in turns inside the moving vehicle, Hindustan Times reported earlier. She was then allegedly dropped by the accused. Also read: Bathinda man gets 7-yr RI for raping Zirakpur woman on pretext of helping her get a job

After the incident, the survivor and her family allegedly endured police apathy for around 20 hours as the police only took action after there was a public outcry on social media over the case. On Wednesday, Sachendi station house officer (SHO) Vikram Singh was suspended by Commissioner of police Raghubir Lal over professional lapses and a “blatant attempt to bury the case”.

While one of the accused, Shiv Baran Yadav, has been arrested, the prime accused, Sub-inspector Ankit Maurya is on the run. Maurya is also the outpost in-charge in Bhimsen, where the survivor lives. Also read: ‘Son assaulted naked, is this less than rape?’: Laxmi Nagar bizman’s wife