‘Son assaulted naked, is this less than rape?’: Laxmi Nagar bizman’s wife

The woman who, along with her son and husband, were assaulted by a group of men last week in east Delhi’s Laxmi Nagar said the incident was deeply humiliating for the family. CCTV grab from the assault.

“[My son’s] was publicly humiliated just 10 days before his wedding. Due to this, he has left for an undisclosed location and is not even responding to our calls,” the woman, 50, told HT.

She also alleged that, along with being physically assaulted, she was also molested. “They pulled my hair, hurled abuses, and touched my body inappropriately. They also pushed me due to which I fell on the ground. They repeatedly kicked and slapped me,” the woman said.

A series of three videos capturing the brutal assault of a 52-year-old businessman and his family, including his son who was stripped and beaten, by a group of men has sent shockwaves in the Capital, triggering outrage and raising questions over law and order in the city. The incident took place between 3.30 pm and 4.15 pm on January 2 over an alleged dispute regarding the ownership of a gym running in the basement of the residential building.

Her husband is a fruit trader and their two sons assisted him in the business. The family members live on the ground floor of a three-storey building. They claimed that they owned the building’s basement, where they had started a gym in 2016. They had employed Satish Yadav (also known as Pintoo) as the caretaker of the gym at the time, but he had illegally seized the business.

“Pintoo is a local goons who has the backing of Omkar Yadav, who claims he is a local right-wing leader and was among the five people who had attacked us and molested me on Friday,” she alleged. “They often create nuisance in the neighbourhood by threatening locals and even firing bullets in the air to scare everyone.”

Relatives of the victims said that the couple’s elder son and his wife have also shifted somewhere else after media and police officials started visiting the house to enquire about Friday’s incident.