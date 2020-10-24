e-paper
Home / India News / Minor girl beaten up, thrown off terrace by 3 men in UP for objecting to harassment

Minor girl beaten up, thrown off terrace by 3 men in UP for objecting to harassment

A 15-year-old girl in Uttar Pradesh was allegedly thrown off from a terrace of a building by three men after she objected to their harassment, ANI reported on Saturday citing police officials.

india Updated: Oct 24, 2020, 22:59 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Niyati Singh
Edited by Niyati Singh
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The minor girl, who suffered seriously injuries, has been admitted to a hospital in Azamgarh.
The minor girl, who suffered seriously injuries, has been admitted to a hospital in Azamgarh. (File photo for representation)
         

A 15-year-old girl in Uttar Pradesh’s Mau district was allegedly thrown off from a terrace of a building by three men after she objected to their harassment, ANI reported on Saturday citing police officials. The girl suffered serious injuries and has been admitted to a hospital in Azamgarh, ANI said.

The police have arrested accused men in the matter in connection with the crime. The girl and the men are residents of the same locality, the police said, stating that the incident took place on Friday when the girl was returning home. The minor also informed the police that the accused men beat her up before throwing her off the terrace.

The two accused along with another friend of theirs, took the girl to the terrace by force after she resisted to their harassment, police said. A case has been registered against the three men on the basis of a first information report (FIR) lodged by the girl’s family.

