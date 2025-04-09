Minor girl raped for a year, impregnated by father in Karnataka; accused arrested

A fifty-one-year-old man was reportedly arrested for allegedly raping and impregnating his 16-year-old daughter in Karnataka's Gadag, police said on Wednesday. Police informed that the father had threatened the minor daughter if she revealed anything to the family. (Representational image)(HT_PRINT)

The matter came to light on Monday when the minor girl was taken to hospital after she complained about swelling in her legs, news agency PTI quoted police as saying, adding that she was accompanied by her mother.

After running scans and blood tests, doctor confirmed the pregnancy of the minor daughter. The girl reportedly was 31 weeks pregnant.

Father threatened the minor daughter

When the mother asked her daughter about the matter, the latter revealed that her father had allegedly been sexually abusing and raping her over the past year when no one was at home.

Police informed that the father had threatened the minor daughter if she revealed anything to the family.

A senior police officer said, “Based on the victim's mother's complaint at Mulagund police station, we registered a case of rape and threat under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act and arrested the accused father on Tuesday.”

The girl is being provided with counselling services, and the next steps will be determined based on a medical examination of the girl in the near future. An investigation is taking place.

Also Read: German woman alleges ‘rape’ by car driver in Hyderabad; one arrested

According to police, the victim has a 20-year-old sister who is a nurse and a younger brother studying in the fifth grade.

Girl raped, brother assaulted

In an unrelated case, a woman from Bihar was allegedly raped by a man in Bengaluru’s KR Puram, while his accomplice assaulted her brother, Deccan Herald reported.

The incident unfolded near the KR Puram railway station around 1.30 am, when the victim and her brother were looking for food before boarding a train to Bihar.

The police have arrested both suspects, who hail from Kolar.

According to the report, the accused, identified as Asif (29) and Syed (24), were reportedly involved in odd jobs, including driving autorickshaws.

The suspects have been remanded in police custody for further investigation. They have been booked under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including rape, wrongful restraint, assault, and criminal intimidation.