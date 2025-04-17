Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Apr 17, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Minor kills husband with help of boyfriend, 2 aides in MP's Bhopal; all held

ByShruti Tomar
Apr 17, 2025 01:24 AM IST

Police are also looking into possibilities of registering a case of child marriage against the 16-year-old girl’s family members.

Bhopal: A 25-year-old man was stabbed to death allegedly by his minor wife with the help of her lover and two aides in Burhanpur district of Madhya Pradesh, a senior police officer said on Wednesday, adding that all four accused have been apprehended and booked for murder.

Police are also looking into possibilities of registering a case of child marriage against the 16-year-old girl’s family members. (HT PHOTO)
Police are also looking into possibilities of registering a case of child marriage against the 16-year-old girl’s family members. (HT PHOTO)

Police are also looking into possibilities of registering a case of child marriage against the 16-year-old girl’s family members. The girl and the victim, identified as Rahul Kumar alias Rajendra Pandey, a resident of Shahpur town in the district, got married four months back, the officer said.

“On April 13, the body of a young man was found in the bushes near Burhanpur ITI College on Indore-Ichhapur Highway. In the investigation, it was found that Rahul Kumar had gone for shopping the previous day with his wife, who was also missing raising suspicion,” Burhanpur city superintendent of police (CSP) Gaurav Patil said.

Also Read | Woman, disabled partner held for killing husband in Rajasthan's Ajmer

The officer said that the murder was planned in advance by the girl and her lover, Yuvraj Patil, 23. They were helped by two others — Lalit Patil, 22, and a minor boy.

“While returning after shopping in Burhanpur, the girl intentionally dropped her slippers on the road near the ITI College and asked Rahul to stop the bike after noticing that Lalit and the minor friend were following them on a two-wheeler. After they stopped, Lalit and the minor started beating Rahul while the girl hit him with a broken beer bottle,” the SP said.

The accused then pushed the victim into a nearby pit. “They stabbed Rahul at least 36 times with a dagger, leaving him dead on the spot,” the senior officer said.

Also Read | Haryana YouTuber kills husband after being caught with lover, dumps body in drain

After the incident, the girl made a video call to Yuvraj, with whom she was in a relationship for the last one year, saying Rahul was dead. All four accused then escaped by train to Indore, the CSP said.

Police tracked the accused using mobile location data and apprehended them from Sanwer in Indore. The accused confessed to their crime during questioning, the officer said.

“Yuvraj planned the murder and asked the girl to execute it knowing she would attract less strict punishment being a minor,” the CSP said. “Phone records and chats confirmed it was a planned crime.”

A case of murder and criminal conspiracy under relevant sections of BNS has been registered against the four. On Wednesday, they were produced before a court, which sent the two adults to police custody and the minors to a juvenile home.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News, Karnataka 2nd PUC Results Live at Hindustan Times.
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News, Karnataka 2nd PUC Results Live at Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Minor kills husband with help of boyfriend, 2 aides in MP's Bhopal; all held
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, April 17, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On