Minor kills husband with help of boyfriend, 2 aides in MP's Bhopal; all held

Bhopal: A 25-year-old man was stabbed to death allegedly by his minor wife with the help of her lover and two aides in Burhanpur district of Madhya Pradesh, a senior police officer said on Wednesday, adding that all four accused have been apprehended and booked for murder. Police are also looking into possibilities of registering a case of child marriage against the 16-year-old girl’s family members. (HT PHOTO)

Police are also looking into possibilities of registering a case of child marriage against the 16-year-old girl’s family members. The girl and the victim, identified as Rahul Kumar alias Rajendra Pandey, a resident of Shahpur town in the district, got married four months back, the officer said.

“On April 13, the body of a young man was found in the bushes near Burhanpur ITI College on Indore-Ichhapur Highway. In the investigation, it was found that Rahul Kumar had gone for shopping the previous day with his wife, who was also missing raising suspicion,” Burhanpur city superintendent of police (CSP) Gaurav Patil said.

The officer said that the murder was planned in advance by the girl and her lover, Yuvraj Patil, 23. They were helped by two others — Lalit Patil, 22, and a minor boy.

“While returning after shopping in Burhanpur, the girl intentionally dropped her slippers on the road near the ITI College and asked Rahul to stop the bike after noticing that Lalit and the minor friend were following them on a two-wheeler. After they stopped, Lalit and the minor started beating Rahul while the girl hit him with a broken beer bottle,” the SP said.

The accused then pushed the victim into a nearby pit. “They stabbed Rahul at least 36 times with a dagger, leaving him dead on the spot,” the senior officer said.

After the incident, the girl made a video call to Yuvraj, with whom she was in a relationship for the last one year, saying Rahul was dead. All four accused then escaped by train to Indore, the CSP said.

Police tracked the accused using mobile location data and apprehended them from Sanwer in Indore. The accused confessed to their crime during questioning, the officer said.

“Yuvraj planned the murder and asked the girl to execute it knowing she would attract less strict punishment being a minor,” the CSP said. “Phone records and chats confirmed it was a planned crime.”

A case of murder and criminal conspiracy under relevant sections of BNS has been registered against the four. On Wednesday, they were produced before a court, which sent the two adults to police custody and the minors to a juvenile home.