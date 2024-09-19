Minor missing from shelter traced, 2 missing

One of the three minor girls reported missing from the Nirbhaya shelter home in Kerala’s Palakkad district was found on Wednesday, a police officer said. The three girls, of ages 17 and 14 are survivors in separate POCSO Act cases, and had escaped from the government shelter home on Tuesday night (File photo)

The three girls, of ages 17 and 14 are survivors in separate POCSO Act cases, and had escaped from the government shelter home on Tuesday night.

“We have been able to find one of the three minors. She was located at her home, safe and sound. Based on the information she gave, separate teams are looking for the two others. We hope to find them soon,” the officer, who did not want to be identified, said.

The girls had escaped from the centre two months ago in a similar incident and were brought back by the police. According to them, the girls have expressed their desire not to stay at the shelter home for different reasons in the past.