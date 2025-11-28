Minor rape case accused in MP injured in encounter, fired at police to escape

The accused arrested in the alleged rape case of a six-year-old girl in Madhya Pradesh was injured in an encounter with the police on Friday. Earlier protests were staged in Madhya Pradesh's Raisen, and markets were shut to demand the arrest of the accused. (PTI/Representational Image)

The accused, identified as Salman, tried to flee after snatching a sub-inspector's gun, following which he was shot in the leg and was taken to the hospital for treatment, news agency PTI reported, citing Raisen Superintendent of Police (SP), Ashutosh Gupta.

Further, the Superintendent said that the accused was arrested from the Gandhinagar area and was being taken to Raisen. He was absconding for the last five days, and police teams were searching for him.

While being taken to the police station, Salman tried to jump out of the vehicle, snatched the pistol of an inspector and fired at the police. “In self-defence, the police also returned fire, during which he was hit by a bullet in his leg,” SP said.

Earlier protests were staged in Madhya Pradesh's Raisen, and markets were shut to demand the arrest of the accused. A heavy police force had to be deployed to pacify the demonstrations. A large number of activists from the Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal, along with other Hindu outfits, participated in these protests.

The six-year-old was raped on November 21 in Raisen while she was playing in a neighbour's house in Gauharganj. According to the police, the accused took the girl to a nearby forest, where he raped her and fled.

The girl is undergoing treatment at AIIMS Bhopal.

State Congress president Jitu Patwari visited AIIMS and met with the victim's family on Wednesday. Speaking to reporters later, he targeted the BJP government over the law and order situation and alleged that such crimes are occurring daily in the state